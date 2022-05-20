In celebration of National Rescue Dog Day on May 20, Copper Dog Whiskey is partnering with Animal Haven and Second Chance Rescue to match adoption fees – doubling the funds raised by local organizers and rescue advocates in the community.

Copper Dog will match up to $5,000 per charity in adoption fees for all pets with donations to Animal Haven from May 20 to May 27 and Second Chance Rescue from May 20 to June 3, 2022. Copper Dog is teaming up with six other animal welfare organizations across the country to give back to dogs in need, pledging a total of $40,000 in donations for NRDD.

Copper Dog has also donated over $500,000 to rescue efforts since 2021.

Leaders at Copper Dog expressed their excitement about the event, as well the importance of rescuing.

“Dogs are at the heart of our brand because they reflect the same values upon which Copper Dog was founded – playfulness, mischief, sociability and rascaliness,” said Copper Dog founder, Piers Adam. “We are honored to celebrate man’s best friend and all the people giving them new homes on National Rescue Dog Day.”

Copper Dog has also planned a “Pup Crawl” open to the public on National Rescue Dog Day which will be held at The Crooked Knife, Johnny’s Bar and Fiddlesticks Pub all in downtown Manhattan. The event will be open from 4-8 pm.

To learn more about Copper Dog, visit their website or social media.