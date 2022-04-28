Cops cuffed a Hudson Heights man for allegedly sexually abusing two 19-year-old women near Columbia University housing last week.
Miguel Mella, 32, was arrested on April 23 and charged with four counts of sex abuse and two counts of forcible touching.
According to police, at around 3 a.m. on April 21, the victims were standing outside of the dorm, located in the vicinity of Claremont Avenue and 119th Street, when Mella allegedly pushed the two to the ground. Mella then allegedly grabbed the victim’s lower backs and buttocks, and made comments stating how the two should kiss.
The NYPD believes that there may be more victims of similar crimes committed by Mella. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.