Cops cuffed a Hudson Heights man for allegedly sexually abusing two 19-year-old women near Columbia University housing last week.

Miguel Mella, 32, was arrested on April 23 and charged with four counts of sex abuse and two counts of forcible touching.

According to police, at around 3 a.m. on April 21, the victims were standing outside of the dorm, located in the vicinity of Claremont Avenue and 119th Street, when Mella allegedly pushed the two to the ground. Mella then allegedly grabbed the victim’s lower backs and buttocks, and made comments stating how the two should kiss.

Mella allegedly told the victims that he wasn’t going to hurt them, and then fled the scene on foot. One of the victims suffered an abrasion to her knee — she was treated by paramedics at the scene but sought further medical attention at a local hospital.