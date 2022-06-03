Cops cuff man in connection to deadly summer shooting in Brooklyn

A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed a man’s life outside of his Brooklyn home last summer.

Authorities say that at 12:51 a.m. on June 22, 2021, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 3310 Avenue D in East Flatbush. Upon their arrival, police found 30-year-old Nigel Clarke in front of the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rush to the location and declared Clarke dead at the scene.

On June 2, police arrested 25-year-old Jean-Pierre Rolex, of East New York Avenue, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.