Cops cuff man for vandalizing churches in Manhattan

Cops arrested a man who they say vandalized three churches in Manhattan over the course of two days.

Juan Velez, 28, was arrested on Nov. 9 for allegedly committing three acts of criminal mischief last month.

According to police, at 12:24 p.m. on Oct. 28 Velez allegedly approached a home connected to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and is a residence to clergy members of the parish live, located near East 50th Street and 5th Avenue. Velez then allegedly threw a wrench at the home before fleeing northbound on Madison Avenue.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and responding officers recovered the wrench at the scene.

Velez allegedly struck again at 11:02 a.m. on Oct. 29. At this time, Velez allegedly approached All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 230 East 60 Street, and ripped a flag outside the church. Velez then allegedly damaged the wooden front doors at the church before fleeing eastbound towards 2nd Avenue on foot.

At 9:50 p.m. that same day, Velez allegedly approached the Archdiocese of New York, located at 1011 1st Avenue. Velez then allegedly threw an unknown object at the building, which struck and damaged an outer glass door at the location. Velez allegedly picked up the object before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents. Velez was charged with criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime.