Street vendor stabbed in Midtown during struggle with robbers: cops

Fighting with a group of robbers proved painful for a Midtown street vendor who was stabbed by one of the thieves Sunday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the corner of Broadway and West 50th Street.

According to police, the vendor was hawking handbags at the corner when the three thieves approached and began removing merchandise.

That prompted the dealer to confront the trio, leading to a verbal dispute. The argument turned bloody, cops said, when one of the robbers pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the vendor in the thigh.

Following the attack, the three suspects fled the scene, authorities said.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not have a further physical description of the three suspects. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.