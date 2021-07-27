Cops cuff man who defaced Black Wall Street Gallery in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives arrested a man who allegedly defaced the Black Wall Street Gallery in Lower Manhattan.

According to police, at 5:02 a.m. on May 31 the suspect smeared white paint on the lower portion of the front window of the gallery, located at 26 Mercer Street. The paint was spread to obscure the name of the venue. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

On July 26, police arrested 51-year-old William Roberson, of West 144th Street, and charged him with criminal mischief.

Video released after the incident allegedly shows Roberson at the scene.