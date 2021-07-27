Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Police & Fire

Cops cuff man who defaced Black Wall Street Gallery in Lower Manhattan

By
0
comments
Posted on
Screenshot via video courtesy of the NYPD

Detectives arrested a man who allegedly defaced the Black Wall Street Gallery in Lower Manhattan.

According to police, at 5:02 a.m. on May 31 the suspect smeared white paint on the lower portion of the front window of the gallery, located at 26 Mercer Street. The paint was spread to obscure the name of the venue. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

On July 26, police arrested 51-year-old William Roberson, of West 144th Street, and charged him with criminal mischief.

Video released after the incident allegedly shows Roberson at the scene.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC