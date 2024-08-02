Cops hunt for attempted rapist in the Bronx

Police are searching for this man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx on Aug. 1, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rape a 38-year-old woman in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 1 at around 2:10 a.m., the victim was near E. 148 Street and Saint Anns Avenue in Mott Haven near St. Mary’s Park when a strange man approached and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police could not confirm yet if the suspect said anything prior to the assault or if the victim was able to fight him off before he fled on foot to parts unknown.

No weapons were used in the assault, which occurred in the confines of the 40th Precinct, police said.

The victim was brought to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photo and video of the suspect at large. He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black pants and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.