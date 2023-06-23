Cops release photos of two men wanted in connection to Brooklyn slaying of 67-year-old

Police are looking for this man in connection to a fatal shooting in Brooklyn on April 1 (NYPD)

The police released photos Friday of two men wanted in connection to a Brooklyn shooting that left a 67-year-old man dead earlier this year.

The NYPD said that the victim, identified as Wayne White of Brooklyn, was approached by one of the men at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the corner of Williams Avenue and Atlantic Avenue. The man then struck up a conversation with White.

While the pair were talking, a second man who was riding a bicycle approached the 67-year-old, stopped and fired a gun multiple times, striking White in the chest.

The gunman then left the scene on the bicycle and headed westbound on Atlantic Avenue. The man who was chatting to the victim—deemed a person of interest—walked off and headed southbound on Alabama Avenue leaving White to die.

Police describe the gunman as having a medium complexion and slim build, and said that he was last seen wearing a face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, a shoulder bag, black pants and black boots.

The person of interest is described as having a medium complexion and medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a red and black checkered face covering, a black trench coat with orange interior, blue gloves, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).