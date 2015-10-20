Attempted rape in Union Square Park bathroom, NYPD says

The victim bit the suspect’s hand, and the suspect fled, authorities say.

A 63-year-old woman fought off an attempted rape in a Union Square Park bathroom by biting her assailant, the NYPD said.

The NYPD says the 63-year-old woman was confronted in the restroom Sunday just after 1 p.m. Authorities said she struggled with her attacker and managed to bite his hand.

The suspect fled and remains at large, authorities say. He is believed to be about 30 years old with a thin build, short hair and a long goatee.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for pain.

Anyone with information on the attempted rape is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.