Countdown to pain: Jealous man stabs victim at Lower East Side park for looking at gal pal

Cops are looking for the deranged, jealous culprit who stabbed a 27-year-old man who allegedly looked at his girlfriend at a Lower East Side park over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened at about 8:10 p.m. on July 11 at Luther Gluick Playground at the corner of Delancey and Columbia Streets.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the 27-year-old man and accused him of looking at his girlfriend. The assailant then left the park, and returned moments later while brandishing a knife.

Cops said the suspect then told the man he had 10 seconds to leave the park, then began counting down. But when he got to seven, authorities said, the perpetrator lunched at the man, stabbing him in the right shoulder.

The suspect then fled the park in an unknown direction, police reported.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a small laceration.

Cops described the perpetrator as a man with a medium complexion and build, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a bald head and a scar on the right side of his face, and was last seen wearing a black tanktop, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.