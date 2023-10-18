Crown Heights double shooting: Cops believe ex-boyfriend targeted the couple

A detective exits The Arch, a Brooklyn luxury apartment building, after two people were shot there on Oct. 16, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A double shooting that took place inside a luxury Brooklyn apartment complex Monday that left a couple hospitalized may have been perpetrated by a jealous ex-boyfriend, police said.

Cops believe the gunman who shot the couple at around 8:12 a.m. inside The Arch, a high-end development located at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights, was a possible ex-boyfriend. The suspect shot the victims inside a hallway, leading to a male being rushed into emergency surgery and a woman being shot in the foot.

Police sources say they gunman apparently barged his way into their home after gaining access to the building.

“The perpetrator pushes his way into the apartment and a struggle ensues right at the doorway,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “They go out into the hallway where he’s shot.”

The wounded man, 31, suffered three gunshot wounds, including a bullet to the right foot, left femur, and left forearm. He needed immediate surgery for the broken femur. His girlfriend, 27, who police believe was an unintended target, was shot in the foot during the chaos. Three 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Kings County Hospital and are in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

Police sources say they have identified the gunman who fled the scene soon after the shooting, but an arrest has yet to be made.

The incident left residents of the ritzy apartment building in a state of shock and confusion.

Ernesto Lappe, who lives in the complex, described the grisly crime scene he encountered on the second floor, where the shooting occurred.

“I didn’t hear it, but I tried coming in the second-floor hallway, and there’s tons of cops,” Lappe said. “There was blood in the hallway, pools of blood.”

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki and Lloyd Mitchell