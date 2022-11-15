Across-the-board cuts will save NYC taxpayers $2.5 billion, help city ride out possible recession: Mayor Adams

Bracing for a possible recession in the years ahead, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration announced Tuesday that its November Financial Plan will save the city a projected $2.5 billion over Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 thanks to an array of agency cutbacks.

Tuesday’s cuts which impacted virtually every agency, first became public in September, when Adams’ Budget Director Jacques Jiha sent a memo to each city agency head that instructed each of them to draw up plans for cutting their Fiscal Year 2023 – the current fiscal year – budgets by 3% and for each of the next three years by 4.75%.

“Fiscal discipline has been, and continues to be, a hallmark of my administration,” Adams said in a statement. “Thanks to a successful Program to Eliminate the Gap, we have achieved significant savings without service reductions or layoffs. We are also investing in new needs that will address our housing crisis, make our streets cleaner, combat climate change, and much more.”

Adams emphasized that tightening the city’s belt is necessary given forecasts of choppy fiscal waters ahead due to risk factors for a possible economic downturn, such as having to make greater contributions to its pension funds amid diminished Wall Street returns, renegotiating its labor contracts and rising health care costs.

“The city faces significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to our fiscal stability, including growing pension contributions, expiring labor contracts, and rising health care expenses — and we are taking decisive actions in the administration’s first November Financial Plan to meet those challenges.”

According to the mayor’s office, the projected savings from the so-called Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) can be achieved without disrupting city agencies’ services or making cuts to the municipal workforce, which has already been significantly scaled back in recent years, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The Adams administration says the $2.5 billion in projected cost-cutting breaks down into $1 billion for the current fiscal year and $1.6 for Fiscal Year 2024. Additionally, the administration says it will save $1.5 billion in both Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026.

The PEG also reduced the Fiscal Year 2024 budget gap by $1 billion, Adams’ office said, bringing it to what they described as a “manageable” $2.9 billion.

Since the budget for the current fiscal year was passed in June, City Hall said, it has grown from $101 billion to $104 billion, which they say is due to new federal grants. New agency spending over the next two fiscal years – $211 million in FY23 and $138 million in FY24 – is offset by savings in the PEG.

But the plan is already facing some pushback from the City Council. Seemingly in anticipation of the plan’s release, City Council Member Justin Brannan – chair of the council’s Committee on Finance – said in a Tuesday morning tweet the city’s legislature is projecting higher tax revenues for FY22 than OMB.

“Despite a precarious if not grim economic outlook, the @NYCCouncil projects *higher* tax revenues than Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget,” Brannan wrote. “Why? Because FY22 tax collections came in at ~$1B higher than expected when we adopted the budget in June.”