Cyclist struck by vehicle in Chinatown | amNewYork

This afternoon police and emergency services responded to an incident on Orchard Street and Canal Street after a car struck a bicyclist.

At 12:50 pm, a woman driving a white Mercedes collided into a man riding a bike, where he received a bloody injury to his face.

amNewYork Metro was on the scene immediately as officers and paramedics treated the man who was sitting up and responsive with his back against a construction barrier. The cyclist suffered what appeared to be a laceration to the left side of his face. Blood could be observed flowing profusely from the wound.

Emergency services transported the victim to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if there are additional injuries. Two female occupants were present in the vehicle, both of whom did not request medical treatment but they appeared severely shaken.

amNewYork Metro observed witnesses telling officers that the woman driving the car was not at fault. It is unknown if the construction barriers and fencing obstructed both the driver’s view of the bicyclist as well as the bike rider’s view.

NYPD officers from the 7th Precinct were on the scene to investigate and placed the victim’s bike in the back of an NYPD cruiser. No arrests were made.