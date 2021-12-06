Dagger-wielding man sought for harassing and threatening to kill woman on Midtown train

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who harassed a woman and threatened to kill her on the train in Midtown.

According to police, at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 29 a 46-year-old woman was riding a southbound 4 train near the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station. At this time, an unknown man made derogatory statements to the woman and threatened to kill her while brandishing wooden daggers.

At this time, it’s not immediately clear what was said on the train, however the NYPD confirmed that the victim is Caucasian. The investigation remains ongoing by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as having a tattoo on the right side of his face, taken from inside the train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.