De Blasio on Trump policies: City will protect residents, minority groups

Mayor to city: I’ve got your back.

Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out the specific actions the city will take to counter the controversial plans mulled by President-elect Donald Trump’s administration Monday.

Speaking to a huge crowd of supporters, elected officials and activists at Cooper Union’s Grand Hall, de Blasio reassured New Yorkers that the city government will protect the rights of minorities, Muslim Americans, women and other groups who have been worried since Election Day.

He promised not to turn over the data from the IDNYC program to the federal government, vowed not to comply with the federal government if it calls on police to enforce stop-and-frisk or “break up immigrant families” and use legal actions to block any proposal to register Muslims.

“We will use all the tools available to stand up for our people,” de Blasio said to a huge applause.

The mayor also urged New Yorkers to fight hate crimes and injustices by doing their civic duties, like registering to vote and volunteering. He emphasized that people must be extra vigilant when it comes to reporting hate and bias attacks.

“I say this to deputize you. From this point on what we do matters more,” he said.

Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway criticized de Blasio’s leadership and indicated that New Yorkers have nothing to fear under the president-elect

“Are you aware of what Mr. Trump has said many times about the Muslim registry?” she asked before telling reporters, “Look it up.”

De Blasio said he was confident that the city will pull through no matter what the future brings, and the world will follow New York’s example.

Some of the people who attended the rally said they were relieved to hear the mayor’s commitment to their values.

Sameha Altaheri, 31, of the Bronx, who came to Cooper Union with her two daughters, one of whom wore a stars and stripes hijab, said she felt more positive about her family’s future.

“It’s important that he laid out exactly how he will defend us,” she said.