Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife on Tuesday reported income of about $223,000 from his municipal salary and gave $350 in charity.

De Blasio, who lives at the mayoral residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, earned about $104,000 from two rental properties in Park Slope, Brooklyn. But he reported a loss of about $12,000 after deducting depreciation, mortgage interest, local taxes and other expenses.

The couple also paid about $50,000 in college tuition for Dante de Blasio, a student at Yale, according to the return.

The New York City mayoral salary is $225,000.

De Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, drew no salary as head of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, a nonprofit that raises funds for various city causes. Last month, de Blasio said it’s unfair that the city’s anti-nepotism laws bar a mayor from paying his wife with taxpayer funds.

The couple’s effective federal tax rate was 17.6 percent, according to accountant Joseph J. Perry, a partner at the firm Marcum LLP of Melville, who reviewed the return at Newsday’s request.

Under President Donald Trump’s tax law — which de Blasio has said will benefit the “rich” — the couple would pay about $3,000 less in federal taxes, according to an analysis by Perry.

According to Forbes Magazine, a filer who earned $230,000 gave an average of about $6,300 in charity in 2016.