LATEST PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
News

De Blasio, McCray tax filing shows $223,000 in joint income for 2017

The couple also paid about $50,000 in Yale University college tuition for Dante de Blasio.

Chirlane McCray, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio

Chirlane McCray, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio reported about $223,000 in income for 2017, but only $350 in charitable donations. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife on Tuesday reported income of about $223,000 from his municipal salary and gave $350 in charity.

De Blasio, who lives at the mayoral residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, earned about $104,000 from two rental properties in Park Slope, Brooklyn. But he reported a loss of about $12,000 after deducting depreciation, mortgage interest, local taxes and other expenses.

The couple also paid about $50,000 in college tuition for Dante de Blasio, a student at Yale, according to the return.

The New York City mayoral salary is $225,000.

De Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, drew no salary as head of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, a nonprofit that raises funds for various city causes. Last month, de Blasio said it’s unfair that the city’s anti-nepotism laws bar a mayor from paying his wife with taxpayer funds.

The couple’s effective federal tax rate was 17.6 percent, according to accountant Joseph J. Perry, a partner at the firm Marcum LLP of Melville, who reviewed the return at Newsday’s request.

Under President Donald Trump’s tax law — which de Blasio has said will benefit the “rich” — the couple would pay about $3,000 less in federal taxes, according to an analysis by Perry.

According to Forbes Magazine, a filer who earned $230,000 gave an average of about $6,300 in charity in 2016.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

News photos & videos

The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown
Katy Perry, Kanye West and other celebrities have Celebs you might see on your 2020 election ballot