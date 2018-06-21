News De Blasio decries ‘inhumane’ immigration policy in border visit with mayors The mayor said Donald Trump’s executive order “has not solved the problem.” The United States Conference of Mayors went to Tornillo, Texas, Thursday to tour the facility where immigrant children were being held. Photo Credit: @usmayors via Twitter By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 21, 2018 1:40 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Standing with mayors from across the country in Texas Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio decried the “inhumane” policy that led to the separation of thousands of immigrant children from their parents and said President Donald Trump’s Wednesday executive order “has not solved the problem. “Zero tolerance still exists. That’s breaking an American tradition of respecting people fleeing oppression,” he said at a news conference before attempting to tour the Tornillo Migrant Children’s Facility. “The families are not reunified. We don’t know when they’ll be.” Later Thursday, Trump said he was directing federal agencies to begin reuniting children and parents who had been separated, but no specific timeline was announced. Facing outcry, Trump had signed an executive order on Wednesday to stop the separations and detain families together. The order moves parents with children to the front of the line for immigration proceedings, but it does not end a 10-week-old “zero tolerance” policy that calls for prosecution of immigrants crossing the border without legal permission. De Blasio visited an East Harlem shelter Wednesday where hundreds of children had been brought after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he had only learned about their arrivals that day, despite them first coming months before. In Texas, he repeated the story of 9-year-old Eddie, who was taken from his mom and put on a bus from Texas to New York City. “Think of how broken that is, and our government didn’t even tell us it was happening,” he said. But de Blasio said the gathering in Texas, organized by the United States Conference of Mayors, was a symbol of hope. “The hope is that people are demanding a change and it cannot be ignored,” he said. “And if it won’t happen in Washington, we will make it happen.” The mayors planned to tour the Tornillo Migrant Children’s Facility, but they were denied entry. With Reuters By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 'Traumatic process' for immigrant kids taken from parents: MayorAn East Harlem shelter has processed over 350 kids affected by the family separation policy. Trump reverses course on separating kids detained at borderTrump signed an executive order on his family separation policy on Wednesday. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.