Dead cats found in freezers in Queens storage unit, NYPD says

The American Self Storage unit had recently been auctioned off, cops said.

About 40 dead cats were found in two freezers inside a storage unit in Queens on Monday afternoon, police said.

The American Self Storage unit at 47-30 29th St. in Long Island City had been part of an auction of abandoned units, cops said. The winner of the unit went to see the space and found the cats, they said. Police were called to the storage unit shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The cats were packed into the freezers, frozen together, police said.

A female had previously owned the unit, but there are no suspects at this time, cops said.

The ASPCA was notified and the investigation is ongoing.