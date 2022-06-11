Hamilton Heights man questioned in deadly stabbing of common-law wife

Charges are pending against a 68-year-old man connected to the violent, deadly stabbing of his common-law wife inside her Hamilton Heights apartment on Friday night.

Officers from the 30th Precinct took the suspect into custody at the scene of the crime, which occurred at 10:16 p.m. on June 10 inside a second-floor apartment at 615 West 144th St.

Police found the victim, Lanilda Nuez, 79, inside her bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Responding EMS units rushed her to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two knives allegedly used in the deadly attack were recovered from the location.

Law enforcement sources said the 68-year-old man was apprehended without incident, and brought to the 30th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, sources familiar with the case said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.