Declan Garrity charged with torturing cat on Upper East Side, breaking her bones, burning her

An NYPD car is seen in this undated photo.

An Upper East Side man was busted for torturing his roommate’s cat, dislocating the kitty’s leg, breaking her teeth and burning her tail among other injuries, authorities said.

Declan Garrity, 24, was arrested outside of his Second Avenue apartment, near East 89th Street, after his roommate reported the injuries to the cat, Lucy.

Garrity moved into the apartment in November and that’s when Lucy’s owner started noticing her behavior changed, according to the criminal complaint.

Lucy started hiding in the “bedroom closet, not eating and constantly licking her paws,” according to court records.

On Saturday, Lucy’s owner found the kitty cowering in her carrier, with her back foot facing the wrong direction, court records show.

She was damp and missing hair, and her owner found paper towels with cat hair and blood on them on the vanity.

Lucy was taken to the vet where it was revealed she had a dislocation and fracture of her leg bones, broken lower teeth, severe inflammation of her mouth, burns to her tail, thighs and behind, and broken claws and severe muscle injuries.

But this wasn’t the first time Lucy had a serious injury. In January, Garrity told his roommate that an iron had fallen on Lucy while her owner was at work, breaking her pelvis.

The veterinarian also found evidence of a bruised rib and three broken ribs from prior injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

Garrity was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing extreme physical pain, as well as treating Lucy in a depraved or sadistic manner. He was also charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. An attorney for Garrity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 29.