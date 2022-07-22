Mercedes Ellington – granddaughter of legendary jazz musician and composer, Duke Ellington – will be hosting a performance special partnered with the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts on July 31 to celebrate the life and legacy of the pioneering artist.

Special performances from piano virtuoso, Danny Mixon and acclaimed jazz and blues singer, Antoinette Montague will honor Ellington and showcase the composer and pianist’s musical contributions.

Mercedes Ellington will also be performing – with her experience in dance – and will be joined by other members of her family to celebrate Duke.

Duke Ellington was a legendary jazz musician, pioneering much of the genre and contributing to the Harlem Renaissance. He was born in Washington D.C in 1899, before moving to New York City to focus on his music in the 1920s.

With his eponymous orchestra, Ellington performed at the iconic Harlem Cotton Club, solidifying himself as a musical legend and earning a title as one of the “most significant” composers of the jazz genre.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969 for his contributions to music and the arts and has won 12 Grammy awards – as well as being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will be held at Ellington’s, a bar named in honor of the musician, and a drink inspired by Duke will be served, called the “Duke’s Wish” featuring dry vermouth, aperol, macerated raspberries, rosé and soda.

To attend the July 31 event beginning at 6pm, RSVP and visit www.theellingtonny.com for more information.