East Harlem woman found stabbed to death in kitchen near her home

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found stabbed in East Harlem on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers from the 23rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person in need of help at 435 East 102nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 45-year-old Lisa Epton, who police say resided down the block, lying face down on the kitchen floor, unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to her torso.

EMS responded to the location and declared Epton dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

