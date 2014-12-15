Eduard Ivashcenko arrested in Brooklyn tire slashings

He apparently slashed the tires of about 40 different cars.

A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday, a day after dozens of car tires were slashed throughout the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Midwood and Madison, police said.

Eduard Ivashcenko, who lives in the area, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief for apparently slashing the tires of about 40 different cars in a 16-block radius early Sunday, police said.

Ivashcenko apparently attacked between midnight and 2 a.m. in the area between Quentin Road and Avenue S, around East 17th Street and Bedford Avenue.

Police released a surveillance video of Ivashcenko stabbing the front and passenger tires of at least two cars. His sister, who was seen walking with him in the video, was not charged and is not believed to be involved, police said.