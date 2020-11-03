Election day in Queens: a race rundown | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Dean Moses

In addition to the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a handful of other races will appear on the ballot in Queens.

Here is a full list of every candidate running for office in the borough on Nov. 3.

Queens borough president

Donovan Richards (Democrat)

Councilman Donovan Richards beat out four challengers to win the Democratic primary for Queens borough president in June. Richards has served in the City Council since 2013.

Joann Ariola (Republican)

Running on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City party lines, Ariola is the chairwoman of the Queens County Republican Party.

Third Congressional District

Tom Suozzi (Democrat)

Suozzi was first elected to Congress in 2016. He beat out a Republican challenger in 2018, earning 59 percent of the vote. Suozzi will face two challengers in November.

Howard Rabin (Libertarian)

Rabin is running against Suozzi on the Libertarian party line. This is his first bid for public office.

George Devolder-Santos (Republican)

Devolder-Santos is challenging Suozzi on the Republican and Conservative party line. This is his first bid for public office.

Fifth Congressional District

Gregory Meeks (Democrat)

Meeks serves as the chairman of the Queens Democratic Party. He’s held his seat in southeast Queens since 1998. Meeks is running unopposed.

Sixth Congressional District

Grace Meng (Democrat)

The incumbent, Meng, is vying for her fifth term in Congress. She is the first and only legislator of Asian descent to represent New York in the U.S. House of Representatives. She won 90 percent of the vote in 2018.

Thomas Zmich (Republican)

Zmich, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is Meng’s challenger.

Seventh Congressional District

Nydia Velazquez (Democrat)

Velazquez, the incumbent, is a longtime congresswoman, serving in the legislative body since 1993.

Brian Kelly (Republican)

Velazquez’s Republican challenger, Kelly previously ran for City Council in 2017, state Senate in 2010 and 2016 and State Assembly in 2014. He has never won a general election.

Gilbert Midonnet (Libertarian)

Midonnet, a software developer from Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, is running on the Libertarian party line.

Eighth Congressional District

Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat)

Jeffries, the incumbent, has served in Congress since 2013. Jeffries won over 94 percent of the vote in 2018.

Garfield Wallace (Republican)

Wallace is running against Jeffries on the Republican party line.

12th Congressional District

Carolyn Maloney (Democratic)

The longtime Congresswoman faced a tough challenge during June’s Democratic primaries, eking out a victory over three progressive challengers. One of the top Democrats in Congress, Maloney has served in the body since 1993.

Carlos Santiago-Cano (Republican)

Santiago-Cano is running against Maloney on the Republican party line. He supports President Donald Trump, according to his Twitter profile.

14th Congressional District

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat)

The progressive star who shocked the Queens Democratic party by defeating its leader in 2018 aims to win her second general election.

John Cummings (Republican)

A former NYPD officer, Cummings is running against Ocasio-Cortez on the Republican party ticket. This is his first run for public office.

10th State Senate District

James Sanders Jr. (Democrat)

Sanders has served in the state Senate since 2013, previously serving in the New York City Council. Sanders is running unopposed.

11th State Senate District

John Liu (Democrat)

The incumbent, Liu is seeking his second term in the New York State Senate. Liu previously served as the city’s comptroller and as a councilman.

Elisa Nahoum (Republican)

Nahoum, who has been endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association, is running against Liu on the Republican party ticket. This is her first run for public office.

12th State Senate District

Michael Gianaris (Democrat)

Gianaris was first elected to the state Senate in 2010. He currently serves as the deputy majority leader. Gianaris is running unopposed.

13th State Senate District

Jessica Ramos (Democrat)

Ramos is seeking her second term in office. She was elected to the state Senate in 2018 as part of the progressive wave that disbanded the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of Democrats in the state Senate who voted with Republicans.

Jesus Gonzalez (Republican)

Gonzalez is challenging Ramos on the Republican party line. He ran for the seat in 2016, winning 13 percent of the vote against Jose Peralta, the former senator who would go on to lose to Ramos in 2018.

14th State Senate District

Leroy Comrie Jr. (Democrat)

Comrie has served in the state Senate since 2015. He is running unopposed.

15th State Senate District

Joseph Addabbo Jr. (Democrat)

Addabbo has served in the state Senate since 2009. He formerly served as a New York City councilman.

Thomas Sullivan (Republican)

Sullivan is running against Addabbo on the Republican party line. He ran against the incumbent in 2018, winning nearly 36 percent of the vote.

16th State Senate District

Toby Ann Stavisky (Democrat)

Stavisky has served in the state Senate since 1999. She is running unopposed.

23rd Assembly District

Stacey Pheffer Amato (Democrat)

Pheffer Amato, the incumbent, is seeking her third term in the state Assembly. She was first elected in 2016.

Peter Hatzipetros (Republican)

A Howard Beach native, Hatzipetros is running against the incumbent on the Republican party ticket. This is his first bid for office.

24th Assembly District

David Weprin (Democrat)

Weprin has served in the state Assembly since 2010. He previously served in the New York City Council. Weprin is running unopposed.

25th Assembly District

Nily Rozic (Democrat)

Rozic has served in the state Assembly since 2012. She is running unopposed.

26th Assembly District

Edward Braunstein (Democrat)

Braunstein has represented northeast Queens since 2011. He won 65 percent of the vote against a Republican challenger in 2018.

John-Alexander Sakelos

Sakelos is running against Braunstein on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines. It’s his first bid for office.

27th Assembly District

Daniel Rosenthal (Democrat)

Rosenthal was elected to the state Assembly in 2017. He is running unopposed this year.

28th Assembly District

Andrew Hevesi (Democrat)

Hevesi was first elected to the Assembly in 2005. He’s running unopposed this year.

29th Assembly District

Alicia Hyndman (Democrat)

Hyndman has represented her southeast Queens district in the Assembly since 2015. She is running unopposed this year.

30th Assembly District

Brian Barnwell (Democrat)

Barnwell was elected to the Assembly in 2016. He’s running unopposed this year.

31st Assembly District

Khaleel Anderson (Democrat)

Anderson is aiming to become the youngest Assembly member in the legislative body. The 24-year-old activist from Far Rockaway won a crowded Democratic primary over the summer to fill former Assemblywoman Michelle Titus’ seat.

Joseph Cullina (Republican)

Cullina is running against Anderson on the Republican party line. It’s his first bid for public office.

32nd Assembly District

Vivian Cook (Democrat)

The longtime legislator has been in the Assembly since 1991. Cook is running unopposed this year.

33rd Assembly District

Clyde Vanel (Democrat)

Vanel is seeking his second term in the Assembly. Elected first in 2016, Vanel is running unopposed in 2020.

34th Assembly District

Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (Democrat)

Gonzalez-Rojas beat out incumbent Michael DenDekker and three other challengers in the Democratic primary over the summer. It’s her first bid for public office.

William Marquez (Republican)

Marquez is challenging Gonzalez-Rojas on the Reublican and Conservative party line. It’s his first bid for public office.

35th Assembly District



Jeffrion Aubry (Democrat)

Aubry first assumed office in the Assembly in 1992. He beat out convicted felon and former state Senator Hiram Monserrate in the Democratic primary race over the summer.

Han-Kohn To (Conservative)

To is running on the Conservative and Save Our City party lines against Aubry. It’s To’s first race for office.

36th Assembly District

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat)

Mamdani beat out incumbent Aravella Simotas during June’s Democratic primary. The Democratic Socialist is running unopposed and seeking his first seat in public office.

37th Assembly District

Catherine Nolan (Democrat)

Nolan was first elected to the Assembly in 1985. She’s running unopposed in 2020 after beating out two challengers in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

38th Assembly District

Jenifer Rajkumar (Democrat)

Rajkumar ousted Assemblyman Mike Miller during June’s Democratic primaries. She’s seeking her first seat in public office.

Giovanni Perna (Republican)

Challenging Rajkumar, Perna is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. This is his first bid for public office.

39th Assembly District

Catalina Cruz (Democrat)

Cruz, who was elected to the Assembly in 2018, is seeking her second term in office. She is running unopposed.

40th Assembly District

Ron Kim (Democrat)

Kim was first elected to the assembly in 2012. He is running unopposed.