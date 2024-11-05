LIVE ELECTION RESULTS | Polls close in New York as fate of presidency hangs in balance

It’s all over but the counting.
The polls have closed in New York in the critical 2024 election for the next president of the United States, and numerous important races for the Senate, House, state Senate and Assembly, and six ballot questions.
The presidential battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump topped all ballots around the country. While the final result remains unknown, AP has already called New York and her 28 electoral votes for Harris.
Meanwhile, voters also made their voices heard in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is projected to have won another term in office against Republican Mike Sapraicone. All House, state Senate and Assembly seats are on the line in this year’s election, as are six crucial ballot questions
Unofficial results for many of these races are provided below via the New York City and New York State Boards of Elections.
Note: Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. State numbers reflect election districts reporting numbers, while city numbers reflect data collected from scanners. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.
|Electors for President/Vice President in New York (65.1% districts reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Kamala Harris & Tim Walz (D) (WFP)
|3,454,409
|
57.34%
|Donald Trump & JD Vance (R) (C)
|2,447,505
|40.63%
|United States Senator (66.2% districts reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Kirsten Gillibrand (D) (WFP) (i)
|3,587,620
|57.82%
|Michael Sapraicone (R) (C)
|2,320,036
|37.39%
|Diane Sare (LaRouche)
|27,727
|0.45%
NYC House races
|U.S. Congress – 3rd District (Queens/Long Island) (28.4% districts reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Tom Suozzi (D) (Common Sense) (i)
|118,197
|51.51%
|Mike LiPetri (R) (C)
|101,764
|44.35%
|U.S. Congress – 5th District (Queens) (87.68% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Gregory Meeks (D) (i)
|148,476
|73.05%
|Paul King (R) (C) (Common Sense)
|54,153
|26.64%
|U.S. Congress -6th District (Queens) (93.47% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Grace Meng (D) (i)
|106,964
|60.06%
|Thomas Zmich (R) (C)
|67,696
|38.01%
|Joseph Chou (Truth/Truth)
|2,873
|
1.61%
|U.S. Congress – 7th District (Queens/Brooklyn) (90.69% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Nydia Velazquez (D) (WFP) (i)
|149,225
|77.86%
|Bill Kregler (R) (C)
|41,986
|21.92%
|U.S. Congress – 8th District (Brooklyn/Queens) (93.24% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Hakeem Jeffries (D) (i)
|149,593
|
74.37%
|John Delaney (R) (C)
|50,788
|25.25%
|U.S. Congress – 9th District (Brooklyn) (95.92% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yvette Clarke (D) (WFP) (i)
|157,561
|72.97%
|Menachem Raitport (C)
|56,089
|25.97%
|U.S. Congress -10th District (Brooklyn/Manhattan) (94.95% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Daniel Goldman (D) (i)
|184,597
|80.99%
|Alexander Dodenhoff (R)
|33,617
|14.75%
|Paul Briscoe (C)
|6,013
|
2.64%
|U.S. Congress – 11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island) (94.9% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Andrea Morse (D)
|86,793
|35.21%
|√-Nicole Malliotakis (R) (C) (i)
|158,766
|64.41%
|U.S. Congress – 12th District (Manhattan) (92.29% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Jerry Nadler (D) (WFP) (i)
|232,489
|80.31%
|Michael Zumbluskas (R)
|56,266
|19.44%
|U.S. Congress – 13th District (Manhattan/Bronx) (91.14% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Adriano Espaillat (D) (i)
|157,817
|83.22%
|Ruben Vargas (R) (C)
|30,633
|16.15%
|U.S. Congress – 14th District (Queens/Bronx) (94.34% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) (WFP) (i)
|120,209
|68.45%
|Tina Forte (R) (C)
|54,733
|31.17%
|U.S. Congress -15th District (Bronx) (92.34% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Ritchie Torres (D) (i)
|115,494
|76.29%
|Gonzalo Duran (R) (C)
|31,743
|20.97%
|Jose Vega (LaRouche)
|3,590
|
2.37%
|U.S. Congress – 16th District (Bronx/Westchester) (5.9% districts reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|George Latimer (D) (WFP)
|110,997
|67.77%
|Miriam Flisser (R)
|40,163
|24.52%
Competitive Manhattan Assembly/State Senate races
|28th State Senate District (93.18% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Liz Krueger (D) (i)
|89,261
|76.13%
|Louis Pulialito (R)
|27,891
|23.73%
|29th State Senate District (88.16% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Jose Serrano (D) (WFP) (i)
|53,463
|81.71%
|Tanya Carmichael (R) (C)
|11,841
|
18.1%
|47th State Senate District (93.4% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D) (WFP) (i)
|103,575
|83.98%
|Emily Yuexin Miller (R)
|19,515
|15.82%
|70th Assembly District (95.19% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Jordan J.G. Wright (D)
|38,269
|91.03%
|Seson Adams (R)
|3,640
|8.66%
|71st Assembly District (92.04% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Al Taylor (D) (i)
|32,227
|86.75%
|Joziel Andujar (R)
|4,778
|12.86%
|73rd Assembly District (90.65% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Alex Bores (D) (i)
|38,679
|73.56%
|Awadhesh Gupta (R)
|13,820
|26.28%
Ballot questions
|Ballot Proposal 1 – State Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment (70.3% districts reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yes
|3,715,487
|58.31%
|No
|2,109,253
|33.1%
|Ballot Proposal 2 – City Question on Cleaning Public Property (93.5% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yes
|1,338,142
|61.64%
|No
|832,804
|38.36%
|Ballot Proposal 3 – City Question on Additional Estimates of the Cost of Proposed Laws (93.5% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yes
|1,180,856
|55.58%
|No
|943,593
|44.42%
|Ballot Proposal 4 – City Question on More Notice and Time Before Votes on Public Safety Legislation (93.5% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yes
|1,209,627
|56.92%
|No
|915,538
|43.08%
|Ballot Proposal 5 – City Question on Capital Planning (93.5% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Yes
|1,216,270
|57.65%
|No
|893,496
|42.35%
|Ballot Proposal 6 – City Question on Minority- and Women-Owned Business/Film Permits/Archives (93.5% scanners reporting)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yes
|995,134
|47.2%
|No
|1,113,382
|52.8%