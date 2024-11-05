LIVE ELECTION RESULTS | Polls close in New York as fate of presidency hangs in balance

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s all over but the counting.

The polls have closed in New York in the critical 2024 election for the next president of the United States, and numerous important races for the Senate, House, state Senate and Assembly, and six ballot questions.

The presidential battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump topped all ballots around the country. While the final result remains unknown, AP has already called New York and her 28 electoral votes for Harris.

Meanwhile, voters also made their voices heard in the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is projected to have won another term in office against Republican Mike Sapraicone. All House, state Senate and Assembly seats are on the line in this year’s election, as are six crucial ballot questions

Unofficial results for many of these races are provided below via the New York City and New York State Boards of Elections.

Note: Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. State numbers reflect election districts reporting numbers, while city numbers reflect data collected from scanners. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.

Electors for President/Vice President in New York (65.1% districts reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Kamala Harris & Tim Walz (D) (WFP) 3,454,409 57.34% Donald Trump & JD Vance (R) (C) 2,447,505 40.63%

United States Senator (66.2% districts reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Kirsten Gillibrand (D) (WFP) (i) 3,587,620 57.82% Michael Sapraicone (R) (C) 2,320,036 37.39% Diane Sare (LaRouche) 27,727 0.45%

NYC House races

U.S. Congress – 3rd District (Queens/Long Island) (28.4% districts reporting) Total Vote Percentage Tom Suozzi (D) (Common Sense) (i) 118,197 51.51% Mike LiPetri (R) (C) 101,764 44.35%

U.S. Congress – 5th District (Queens) (87.68% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Gregory Meeks (D) (i) 148,476 73.05% Paul King (R) (C) (Common Sense) 54,153 26.64%

U.S. Congress -6th District (Queens) (93.47% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Grace Meng (D) (i) 106,964 60.06% Thomas Zmich (R) (C) 67,696 38.01% Joseph Chou (Truth/Truth) 2,873 1.61%

U.S. Congress – 7th District (Queens/Brooklyn) (90.69% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Nydia Velazquez (D) (WFP) (i) 149,225 77.86% Bill Kregler (R) (C) 41,986 21.92%

U.S. Congress – 8th District (Brooklyn/Queens) (93.24% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Hakeem Jeffries (D) (i) 149,593 74.37% John Delaney (R) (C) 50,788 25.25%

U.S. Congress – 9th District (Brooklyn) (95.92% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yvette Clarke (D) (WFP) (i) 157,561 72.97% Menachem Raitport (C) 56,089 25.97%

U.S. Congress -10th District (Brooklyn/Manhattan) (94.95% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Daniel Goldman (D) (i) 184,597 80.99% Alexander Dodenhoff (R) 33,617 14.75% Paul Briscoe (C) 6,013 2.64%

U.S. Congress – 11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island) (94.9% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage Andrea Morse (D) 86,793 35.21% √-Nicole Malliotakis (R) (C) (i) 158,766 64.41%

U.S. Congress – 12th District (Manhattan) (92.29% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Jerry Nadler (D) (WFP) (i) 232,489 80.31% Michael Zumbluskas (R) 56,266 19.44%

U.S. Congress – 13th District (Manhattan/Bronx) (91.14% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Adriano Espaillat (D) (i) 157,817 83.22% Ruben Vargas (R) (C) 30,633 16.15%

U.S. Congress – 14th District (Queens/Bronx) (94.34% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) (WFP) (i) 120,209 68.45% Tina Forte (R) (C) 54,733 31.17%

U.S. Congress -15th District (Bronx) (92.34% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Ritchie Torres (D) (i) 115,494 76.29% Gonzalo Duran (R) (C) 31,743 20.97% Jose Vega (LaRouche) 3,590 2.37%

U.S. Congress – 16th District (Bronx/Westchester) (5.9% districts reporting) Total Vote Percentage George Latimer (D) (WFP) 110,997 67.77% Miriam Flisser (R) 40,163 24.52%

Competitive Manhattan Assembly/State Senate races

28th State Senate District (93.18% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Liz Krueger (D) (i) 89,261 76.13% Louis Pulialito (R) 27,891 23.73%

29th State Senate District (88.16% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Jose Serrano (D) (WFP) (i) 53,463 81.71% Tanya Carmichael (R) (C) 11,841 18.1%

47th State Senate District (93.4% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D) (WFP) (i) 103,575 83.98% Emily Yuexin Miller (R) 19,515 15.82%

70th Assembly District (95.19% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Jordan J.G. Wright (D) 38,269 91.03% Seson Adams (R) 3,640 8.66%

71st Assembly District (92.04% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Al Taylor (D) (i) 32,227 86.75% Joziel Andujar (R) 4,778 12.86%

73rd Assembly District (90.65% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Alex Bores (D) (i) 38,679 73.56% Awadhesh Gupta (R) 13,820 26.28%

Ballot questions

Ballot Proposal 1 – State Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment (70.3% districts reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yes 3,715,487 58.31% No 2,109,253 33.1%

Ballot Proposal 2 – City Question on Cleaning Public Property (93.5% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yes 1,338,142 61.64% No 832,804 38.36%

Ballot Proposal 3 – City Question on Additional Estimates of the Cost of Proposed Laws (93.5% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yes 1,180,856 55.58% No 943,593 44.42%

Ballot Proposal 4 – City Question on More Notice and Time Before Votes on Public Safety Legislation (93.5% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yes 1,209,627 56.92% No 915,538 43.08%

Ballot Proposal 5 – City Question on Capital Planning (93.5% scanners reporting) Total Vote Percentage √-Yes 1,216,270 57.65% No 893,496 42.35%