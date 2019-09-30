This is part of our NYCurious series, where we answer your burning questions about the city. Ask yours here.

For the first time, New Yorkers will have the option to vote early.

Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, designated locations across the city will be open for early voting for 10 days.

Early voting was part of a package of election reforms passed by the State Senate in January after the new Democratic majority took office. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the election laws on Jan. 24.

“Too many New Yorkers struggle to get to the polls because of work obligations, family obligations, or other barriers,” said State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who introduced the early voting bill. “Early voting helps ensure that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box.”

Voter turnout in New York has been among the lowest across the country, and advocates continue to push for more reforms, including automatic voter registration.

Scroll down to learn how early voting will work.

When can I vote early?

Early voting will be held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Here are the hours for each day, according to the city Board of Elections:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where can I vote early?

There are 61 locations across the five boroughs designated for early voting. All registered voters are assigned to a location. To find yours, go to nyc.pollsitelocator.com.

Do I need to be registered to vote or can I register at the polling location?

You need to be registered in advance. The deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 11.

Will the ballot be the same as on Election Day?

Yes.

Can I change my vote after early voting?

No, once you submit your ballot, you cannot vote again.

Is absentee voting still an option?

Yes, registered voters who can’t vote in person can vote absentee. If you request an absentee ballot by mail, your application must be postmarked by Oct. 29.

The completed absentee ballot must be postmarked by the day before Election Day.