City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer will run for Queens borough president in 2021, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Van Bramer, who has represented Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside in the City Council since 2010, said he will make an official announcement on May 5 at his home in Sunnyside.

“Please join me & my husband Dan for this history-making moment,” he wrote in a tweet that links to a fundraising page.

I’ve got exciting news to share & I want to share it with you first.

On May 5th, I plan to announce that I am officially running for #Queens Borough President! Please join me & my husband Dan for this history-making moment. You can donate here now! https://t.co/oJdZX2guBW Thanks! — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 24, 2019

Although current Queens Borough President Melinda Katz’s term is through 2021, she announced in December that she plans to run for Queens district attorney this year. DA Richard Brown is resigning on June 1 due to health reasons.

If Katz wins the district attorney election, she would have to vacate her borough president seat in 2020 and the city would hold a special election.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Van Bramer was expecting to run in a special election if Katz resigns. His office wasn't immediately available for further comment.

Van Bramer, who was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2017, was a fierce opponent of Amazon’s plans to put a second headquarters in Long Island City, taking issue primarily with Amazon’s “anti-union” position and the tax incentives offered to the company.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“If Amazon is anti-union, it is not welcome in New York City,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Gotham Gazette in February. “With the arrival of ‘HQ2’ in Long Island City, we would see gentrification on steroids in Queens.”

Some residents and local business owners criticized Van Bramer and others for their stance, believing it deprived Queens of Amazon's promised 25,000 jobs.

Van Bramer filed with the Campaign Finance Board for a 2021 race, but had not yet specified what office he was seeking. No other candidates have filed paperwork indicating a run for Queens borough president.

Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. has filed paperwork indicating he will run for Brooklyn Borough President in 2021, when Eric Adams’ term is over.