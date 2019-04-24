NewsElections Jimmy Van Bramer will run for Queens borough president The councilman said he will make an official announcement on May 5 in Sunnyside. Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer will run for Queens borough president, he said Wednesday. Photo Credit: Uli Seit By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 24, 2019 12:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer will run for Queens borough president in 2021, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. Van Bramer, who has represented Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside in the City Council since 2010, said he will make an official announcement on May 5 at his home in Sunnyside. “Please join me & my husband Dan for this history-making moment,” he wrote in a tweet that links to a fundraising page. Although current Queens Borough President Melinda Katz’s term is through 2021, she announced in December that she plans to run for Queens district attorney this year. DA Richard Brown is resigning on June 1 due to health reasons. If Katz wins the district attorney election, she would have to vacate her borough president seat in 2020 and the city would hold a special election. It wasn’t immediately clear if Van Bramer was expecting to run in a special election if Katz resigns. His office wasn't immediately available for further comment. Van Bramer, who was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2017, was a fierce opponent of Amazon’s plans to put a second headquarters in Long Island City, taking issue primarily with Amazon’s “anti-union” position and the tax incentives offered to the company. “If Amazon is anti-union, it is not welcome in New York City,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Gotham Gazette in February. “With the arrival of ‘HQ2’ in Long Island City, we would see gentrification on steroids in Queens.” Some residents and local business owners criticized Van Bramer and others for their stance, believing it deprived Queens of Amazon's promised 25,000 jobs. Van Bramer filed with the Campaign Finance Board for a 2021 race, but had not yet specified what office he was seeking. No other candidates have filed paperwork indicating a run for Queens borough president. Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. has filed paperwork indicating he will run for Brooklyn Borough President in 2021, when Eric Adams’ term is over. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Who could run for mayor in 2021?Some contenders are already raising money for campaigns to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio. Queens DA Brown to resign over health concernsThe city's longest-serving district attorney has been battling Parkinson's disease. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.