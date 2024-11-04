Man took fatal fall in Brooklyn while watching New York City Marathon: cops

A man took a fatal fall off a Brooklyn building Sunday while apparently attempting to get a glimpse of the New York City Marathon, police reported Monday.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred at around 12:35 p.m. on 6th Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg when the 25-year-old victim climbed to a third-story fire escape. Cops believe he intended to watch the some 50,000 runners jog through the borough.

However, police believe he lost his footing and fell from the fire escape where he landed on the ground below, falling unconscious.

EMS rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition; he died at the hospital nearly one hour later at 1:19 p.m.

Police do not expect any foul play and believe the fall was accidental. The name of the individual has not been released.

The annual marathon sees runners from across the globe set out from Staten Island and embark on a 26.2-mile trek throughout the five boroughs that ended in Central Park. Millions of spectators along the route, include people living nearby, watched the race in person.