A man who robbed at least a dozen banks in Queens was on the loose on Thursday as FBI agents tried to hunt him down.

The man robbed 12 banks in neighborhoods like Ridgewood, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights, from June 2014 until at least December, according to the FBI.

Wearing glasses and a baseball cap, he would pass a note to the bank’s teller, demanding the cash. In at least once of the robberies he had a handgun in his waistband.

The man is described as about 6-feet tall, and 200 to 250 pounds.