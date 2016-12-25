FBI terror threat warning has NYPD on alert but cops say no ‘specific’ threat in NYC

The NYPD is monitoring events closely amid calls from ISIS for its supporters to attack holiday gatherings in the United States. Police said there are no specific threats to New York City. Photo Credit: James Carbone

As New Yorkers attend Christmas Mass on Sunday, the NYPD is keeping a close eye on churches and other religious institutions amid calls for attacks by the Islamic State.

The FBI on Friday warned of possible ISIS-inspired attacks in the United States. The agency cautioned local law enforcement to be aware that the terror group has been calling for its sympathizers to attack holiday gatherings, including churches, a law enforcement official said. The warning, issued in a bulletin to law enforcement, said there were no known specific, credible threats.

On Sunday the NYPD said there were “no specific threats to New York City,” but that it was monitoring events closely. Police asked the public to remain vigilant as they enjoy the holiday weekend.

