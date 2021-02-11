FDNY dispatcher cuffed on Staten Island for possessing child porn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty FDNY dispatcher was arrested on Staten Island for possessing child pornography, police say.

According to the NYPD, 59-year-old Joseph Perrone was arrested at his home at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Perrone allegedly had numerous videos of child pornography in his possession.

At this time, it is not immediately clear how many videos are in his possession.

Perrone was charged with promoting the sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old and possessing a sexual performance by a child.