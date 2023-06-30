Quantcast
Brooklyn

FDNY takes on fire at multi-story Brooklyn home

By Emily Davenport & Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Jun 30 2023, 10 15 32 AM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY put out a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Friday morning.

At 9:36 a.m. on June 30, firefighters were called to a fire at 155 Veronica Pl. in Flatbush. Upon their arrival, FDNY personnel were met with heavy fire and smoke showing from the second and third floors of the three-story multistory building.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department personnel consisting of a hundred firefighters utilized three hose lines to knock down the main body of fire and chase hot spots. Searches throughout the building yielded negative results for trapped or injured civilians. 

There are no reported injuries at this time. The fire was brought under control at around 11:40 a.m.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

