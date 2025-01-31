FDNY quickly takes down Brooklyn basement fire

The FDNY quickly took out a fire that occurred in the basement of a Brooklyn home.

FDNY units responded to the fire, located at 159 East 96th St. in East Flatbush, just after 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 30. Members were met by smoke coming out of the basement of the two-story building.

Firefighters deployed two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. A cat was seen escaping the building, and further searches of the building were negative.

The fire was placed under control at 12:45 p.m. The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.