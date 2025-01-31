Quantcast
Brooklyn

FDNY quickly takes down Brooklyn basement fire

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport Posted on
The FDNY quickly took out a fire that occurred in the basement of a Brooklyn home.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly took down a fire that broke out in the basement of a Brooklyn home on Thursday afternoon.

FDNY units responded to the fire, located at 159 East 96th St. in East Flatbush, just after 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 30. Members were met by smoke coming out of the basement of the two-story building.

Firefighters work on a fire in a Brooklyn basement.
Firefighters work on a fire in a Brooklyn basement.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters quickly deployed two hosel ines to knock down a basement fire at 159 East 59 Street.
Firefighters quickly deployed two hosel ines to knock down a basement fire at 159 East 96th Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters deployed two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. A cat was seen escaping the building, and further searches of the building were negative.

The fire was placed under control at 12:45 p.m. The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

A cat escapes the fire apartment following a fire at 159 East 96 Street.
A cat escapes the fire apartment following a fire at 159 East 96 Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

