A man slashed his wife and stabbed their daughter inside a Sunset Park building on Friday, then set one of the rooms on fire and turned the weapon on himself, NYPD officials said.

Police and firefighters descended on the apartment building on the corner of 42nd Street and Fourth Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Police believe the incident started as a domestic dispute, according to a preliminary investigation.

After the attack, the 64-year-old man went into another room of the apartment on the top floor of the five-story building where he set a fire and stabbed himself, police officials said.

The wife and daughter, ages 63 and 45, respectively, were taken to NYU Langone Hospital — Brooklyn for treatment, according to police. The man was also taken into custody and sent to Maimonides Medical Center for evaluation. All three were expected to survive, police said.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control, an FDNY spokesman said.