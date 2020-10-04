Firefighter injured in overturned Breezy Point volunteer firetruck

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A volunteer firefighter was injured Saturday evening when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and overturned the firetruck in Breezy Point, Queens, FDNY fire officials said.

The injured firefighter was taken to Community Hospital in Brooklyn where his injuries were not considered serious.

The crash occurred at 5:27 p.m. on Oct. 3 when fire officials said the pumper from the Point Breeze Volunteer Fire Corps was traveling on Rockaway Point Blvd, when the driver told police from the 100th Precinct that he swerved to avoid another vehicle, causing the truck to flip onto its side at about Beach 215th Street.

FDNY and police rushed to the scene to find the driver already out of the fire truck. The Point Breeze Ambulance Corps then took the volunteer to the hospital. A second volunteer was said to be uninjured in the crash.

The fire truck was heavily damaged in the crash. The roadway was also blocked for about an hour.