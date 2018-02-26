Free flu shot vouchers offered by NYC health department, Duane Reade, Walgreens

The city partnered with Duane Reade and Walgreens for the program.

Flu season isn’t over yet.

The city’s health department is offering 1,000 vouchers for free flu shots in an effort to remind New Yorkers they should still receive the vaccine.

The collaboration with Duane Reade and Walgreens is part of a larger campaign by the health department to educate New Yorkers during the flu season and get more of them vaccinated.

Vouchers are available to uninsured or underinsured New Yorkers 7 years old and up at 11 Walgreens in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, officials said.

“Our surveillance has shown that influenza activity remains elevated throughout the city, and expanding access to this potentially life-saving vaccine is one more step we can take to ensure New Yorkers remain healthy,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett in a statement.

Bassett said flu shots are the safest and most effective way to protect people from the flu virus.

So far, four children have died from flu in New York City this season. Last year, there were 106 flu-related pediatric deaths across the country including six in the city, officials said.

Sites offering vouchers include:

Bronx

Duane Reade: 58 E. Fordham Rd.

Walgreens: 666 Courtlandt Ave.

Walgreens: 3085 E. Tremont Ave.

Brooklyn

Duane Reade: 724 Flatbush Ave.

Walgreens: 1366 Broadway

Walgreens: 3000 Church Ave.

Manhattan

Duane Reade: 617 W. 181st St.

Duane Reade: 568 W. 125th St.

Queens

Duane Reade: 136-02 Roosevelt Ave.

Walgreens: 159-34 Jamaica Ave.

Staten Island

Duane Reade: 630 Forest Ave.