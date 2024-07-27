Free Ring doorbells for Lower East Side seniors aim to help them feel safe at home

Hundreds of senior public housing residents are receiving free Ring video doorbells through a pilot program that Assembly Member Grace Lee and the Henry Street Settlement rolled out this week.

The initiative’s primary goal is to enhance the safety and well-being of older adults living in public housing, helping to reduce isolation and strengthen community ties in the Lower East Side.

Amazon donated the Ring doorbells and program subscriptions for the pilot program in collaboration with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The Henry Street Settlement’s Youth Community Response Team will be responsible for installing the devices, teaching seniors how to use them, and staffing a helpline to answer any questions.

“Seniors in NYCHA developments have faced significant challenges of vulnerability, loneliness, and isolation,” said Lee. “With this program fully realized, the cameras provided will enhance their safety and enable them to stay connected with their loved ones.”

The Ring doorbells allow users to get alerts on their smartphones whenever someone approaches their front door, and to see, hear and talk to anyone who may approach the front door regardless of where the resident may be.

In addition to the video doorbells, Ring has donated $10,000 to Henry Street Settlement to assist the organization in providing installation and technical support for the seniors. These donations come after Lee advocated for policy changes allowing NYCHA residents to install these cameras in their homes.

“Henry Street Settlement is grateful to the office of Assemblymember Grace Lee, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and the New York City Housing Authority for supporting this initiative,” said Henry Street Settlement Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Innovation Jeremy Reiss. “We also thank Ring for their generous donation to support our community’s wellness. Henry Street’s mission is to open doors for our community, and this project will literally allow older adults to open doors more securely and confidently, increasing their ability to engage safely with the world around them.”

Levine thanked Ring and Amazon for donating 300 free video doorbells and lifetime subscriptions to the recipients.

“No senior should feel unsafe in their own home, so I’m proud to have partnered with Assemblymember Lee and Henry Street Settlement to connect Lower Manhattan’s seniors with this enhanced safety measure. Seniors having the tools to feel comfortable where they live and combat isolation is a cornerstone of aging with dignity,” said Levine.