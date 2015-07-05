Bronx police officer hit by ATV from behind on July Fourth

The suspect was still on the loose Sunday, police said.

Police were searching for a man Sunday who apparently hit a Bronx police officer with a 4-wheeled ATV as the rest of the city was preparing to watch the Independence Day fireworks.

The suspect, 44-year-old George Fabian, is accused of intentionally striking the uniformed officer from behind in the Hunts Point area just before 6:45 p.m. on July Fourth. The officer fell and sustained lacerations to both arms, as well as trauma to his neck and back, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated and released.