Girl, 3, fatally hit in the Bronx, NYPD says

Alison Fox
May 16, 2016
She was walking several feet behind her mom.

A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car as she walked several feet behind her mom in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

Mariam Dansoko was crossing Gerard Avenue near East 164th Street when a 2014 Nissan made a left turn off Gerard and struck the girl.

Dansoko was walking about 10 to 12 feet behind her mom, who was wheeling another child in a stroller, when she was hit just after 8 a.m.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but didn’t survive, police said.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, and there were no arrests on Monday.

