Google Naps helps you find places to snooze

We’ve all been there – at the end of a long day, even the walk from the subway to your bed can seem endless.

Enter Google Naps.

No, that’s not a typo or an April Fool’s joke — it’s a new crowdsourced project for especially dedicated snoozers. Built on Google Maps, the knockoff Google Naps pulls users’ locations to find the nearest napping spots.

If you’ve already got a go-to space — and you’re feeling generous — you can submit your recommendation, along with a quick pitch of what makes it a good place to catch some shuteye.

If you’re on the lookout, browse through the spots New Yorkers have already submitted, including benches, office couches, Central Park fields and the George Washington Bridge (“This is the historic Chris Christie nap lane,” cracked a user).

Some New Yorkers are skeptical: “I doubt I’d use it,” said Antonia Williams, 19, a student from Bed-Stuy. “I don’t nap anywhere but inside my house.”

Others, like Jose Leon, 50, a security guard from Williamsburg, are more enthused, though not enough to brave the still-wintry weather: “Only in the summertime,” he said.

That’s assuming Google Naps can survive that long. “Please don’t be mad,” its founders begged Google in a note posted on their site. “You can have a nap on our couch if you want, just email us.”