Google expansion in Manhattan: A breakdown by the numbers

Google expects to double its NYC workforce over the next 10 years.

Google has signed a letter of intent to lease office space at the old St. John’s Terminal, located at 550 Washington St. in Hudson Square. Photo Credit: Jefferson Siegel

Google has announced plans to open a new campus for its Global Business Organization in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood.

The company signed lease agreements for office spaces at 315 and 345 Hudson St., as well as a letter of intent for a lease at 550 Washington St., according to Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat.

The announcement comes just over a month after Amazon unveiled its plan to open an HQ2 campus in Long Island City.

Google expects to move into its office space at 315 Hudson St. in 2020. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

Here’s a look at what we know about Google’s Hudson Square campus, broken down by the numbers.

$1 billion in capital investments: Google will spend more than $1 billion to build its new campus.

7,000 jobs: Google expects to double its New York City workforce over the next 10 years, growing its current staff of about 7,000 to more than 14,000.

2020 move: The company plans to move into its Hudson Street locations in less than two years. The Washington Street part of the campus is projected to open in 2022.

1.7 million square feet of space: Between the three locations, Google’s new campus will take up 1.7 million square feet of Manhattan real estate.

$150 million in grants: New York City nonprofits have received $150 million from Google’s employee-matched giving and grants since 2011.