Grand Central Terminal fire prompts evacuation at Junior’s Restaurant

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire had not been identified.

A fire broke out at Grand Central Terminal inside the duct work at Junior’s Restaurant on Tuesday.

The station and the area around it were filled with smoke, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The fire started at around 2 p.m. Firefighters evacuated the restaurant moments after arriving on the scene and extinguished the fire at 3:32 p.m.

The train station was not evacuated or cordoned off Tuesday, despite a “medium smoke condition” within the station.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire had not been identified.