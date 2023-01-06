Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops

The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve.

Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, a 34-year-old man was outside of Village Chicken & Burger, located at 1739 Amsterdam Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown man. The two got into an argument, which turned physical when the suspect started to kick the victim multiple times in the back.

The suspect then pulled out an unknown object and slashed the victim in his left arm before fleeing the scene to parts unknown.

Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police released photos and a video of the suspect taken from the restaurant’s surveillance footage:

The suspect is described by police as an adult man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black north face jacket, black pants, black Nike Jordan sneakers, a purple hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.