Harlem woman dies after hit by curb-mounting driver

A woman died from her injuries Monday, a week after a driver jumped the curb and struck her and a 6-year-old boy in Harlem, according to police.

The victim, Jennifer Tolliver, 38, and the boy were walking on the sidewalk at W. 145th Street near Malcom X Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m. on March 28, and just two blocks from her home, when a driver lost control of his car and slammed into them, cops said.

Paramedics brought both pedestrians to Harlem hospital in critical condition, while the driver was in serious but stable condition, according to police.

On April 4, Tolliver succumbed from her wounds while the young child remains in critical condition.

Police could not confirm whether the two victims were related.

The driver has not been charged with a crime and police continue to investigate the incident.