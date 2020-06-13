High-speed crash costs a Brooklyn motorcyclist his life

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 38-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after he broad-sided an SUV while apparently traveling at a high speed on a Brooklyn street, police say.

The victim, Simpson Sherman of East 100th Street in Canarsie, was pronounced dead a short time later of massive trauma injuries.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on June 12 when Sherman, riding his motorcycle west on Conklin Avenue when a 2015 Nissan crossed from a stop sign into the intersection at East 96th Street.

Through a preliminary investigation, police determined that the motorcyclist was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he collided into SUV operated by a 23-year-old man. He was treated for minor injuries in the crash and has not been charged with any criminality.

Cops said Sherman apparently broad-sided the SUV, crushing the passenger side door and windshield and sending him flying off the bike to the pavement.

Officers from the 69th Precinct found Sherman unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Residents say Sherman had been observed in the past riding fast along Conklin Avenue, a narrow residential street.

“He would be riding that motorcycle up and down Conklin Avenue. He would go really fast. This is so sad,” said Valerie Woodruff, a resident of East 96th Street.

“They need a stop sign there in the worst way possible. They fly up and down here all day long,” said Debra Bowman, also a local resident.

Resident Michael Jerry agreed saying, “We’ve been pleading for them to put a two way stop sign there. I’ve lost count how many accidents have happened here.”

Nancy Johnson was saddened to see this crash so close to home.

“He was losing consciousness. I saw him blink and then he stopped breathing. So sad,” she said.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.

Contributions by Lloyd Mitchell