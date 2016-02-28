Hillary Clinton rallying at Javits Center Wednesday

Hillary Clinton is planning a Big Apple return to muster her supporters after Super Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential contender announced a free, public rally Wednesday evening at the Jacob K. Javits Center, where she will “will deliver remarks on her commitment to raise wages and break down the barriers that hold too many families back,” according to her campaign office.

Doors will open at 3:15 p.m. and the event will start at 5:45 p.m. Clinton, who served as New York’s senator from 2001 to 2009, has had several primary and caucus victories against her rival Bernie Sanders over the last few weeks.