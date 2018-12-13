Holland Tunnel commuters may get their Christmas wish with shift of decorations  

The “OCD Nightmare” that is the placement of the Holland Tunnel holiday decorations is likely coming to an end, according to the Port Authority.

The bi-state authority is planning to rearrange the festive wreaths and Christmas tree adorning the Holland Tunnel entrance in Jersey City after a Change.org petition from commuter Cory Windelspecht went viral. Windelspecht and more than 2,000 signers object to the placement of the tree over the "N" in Holland as "unsightly" and a trigger for those suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and want it moved to line up with the "A" instead.

“I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR YEARS!!!” wrote one petition signer, Steven Behnke.

In response to the petition, the Port Authority on Wednesday launched a poll to give commuters four options for a new arrangement. Thousands of voters responded — roughly 6,700 by Thursday afternoon — Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said after a board meeting Thursday. And the results are skewing toward a shake-up.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to get into too much detail but I would just say that change is in the air in terms of the current votes,” Cotton said of the poll, which is open through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Windelspecht, of Manhattan, launched the petition more than a week ago to correct what he views as the "OCD nightmare" that came with riding through the tunnel each holiday season, he said.

“If you don’t see it you’re the lucky one and you should be happy you don’t see it,” Windelspecht said, of the placement of the tree over the N.

“The bottom line is it affects people,” he added.

Both Cotton and Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole said the petition was the first time the matter was brought to the attention of senior staff. Neither knows when the tradition started or who decided the placement of the decorations, which are aligned symmetrically above the tunnel lanes.

“This has been a matter of routine, as I understand it,” Cotton said. “Its exact origins may be a bit lost in the sands of time.”

Cotton said the Port will take action after the poll closes Sunday. Windelspecht approved of the poll and was surprised by how much attention he’s received.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined that it would grow to this level,” he said.