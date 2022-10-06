Homeless man cuffed for murder on L train in Brooklyn

Detectives charged a homeless man Wednesday for allegedly slashing a man’s throat and killing him on the L train in Brooklyn last week.

Alvin Charles, 43, was led out of the 73rd Precinct in shackles Wednesday night after being charged with the murder of 43-year-old Tommy Bailey on Sept. 30.

Charles remained silent as he was placed in the back of an unmarked car.

Police sources said the deadly incident occurred at around 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 30, when the two men got into a dispute on board a Canarsie-bound L train at Atlantic Avenue subway station.

The argument ended in bloodshed, cops said, when Charles allegedly slashed Bailey’s neck and fled out of the station.

EMS rushed Bailey to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later, the NYPD confirmed. Bailey was a Canarsie resident and a father of two children, according to published reports.

His death marks the sixth homicide within the subway system during 2022.