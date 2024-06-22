Homeless man in Manhattan stabbed in face with box cutter, attacker at large: cops

Officers from the 13th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, came upon a crimson-soaked crime scene where the victim, a 51-year-old man, had been stabbed numerous times in the face and hand.

Cops in Manhattan are searching for the brute who violently stabbed a homeless man with a box cutter on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody attack occurred at around 11:14 p.m. on June 21 near the corner of East 29th Street and 2nd Avenue in Kips Bay.

A bouncer at a nearby bar told amNewYork Metro that he saw the assault unfold. The worker, who asked not to be identified, said a man wearing a blue shirt got into a verbal argument with a homeless man who often hangs out in the area.

“I didn’t see how they first interacted, but they started arguing — it came close to blows. The guy walked past and said something like, ‘Get a job,’ and then he went to the hardware store over there,” the bouncer recalled. “A few minutes later, he came back with a box cutter and immediately attacked the guy.”

The witness said he saw the pair rolled over the ground and slammed into a nearby parked car, leaving a trail of blood in their wake.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.

“It was premeditated. I heard the box cutter just drop and he ran off,” the bouncer added. “He [the victim] was bloody, man.”

Blood was also smeared over the sidewalk and nearby cars, while a discarded shoe and a broken box cutter could be seen left at the scene.

Responding officers attempted to retrieve video footage from a local bodega, only to discover that the cameras were not in operation.

Police sources corroborated that they are looking for a man with a dark complexion wearing a blue shirt who fled southbound on 2nd Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.