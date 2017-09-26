‘I Voted’ stickers to honor suffragettes

The winning stickers will be shipped to all election boards in the state.

Women’s history will be on display throughout the state on Election Day — even down to the “I Voted” stickers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday an online competition to decide which sticker design will be issued to polling places on Nov. 7. All three designs celebrate and pay homage to New York State’s women’s suffrage movement, which resulted in women’s right to vote in 1917. The competition ends on Friday at 5 p.m.

The first design features a vintage image of a suffragist holding a megaphone, blaring the words “I Voted!”; the second states in simple red, white and blue type that New York is celebrating the 100th anniversary; while the final choice shows a historical photo of two women holding a protest poster.

The winning stickers will be shipped to all election boards in the state. At locations that already have their own sticker, such as New York City, poll administrators will be able to choose between the state or local “I Voted” stickers to give out, according to a state representative.